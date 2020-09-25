The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an additional 20 cases of coronavirus Friday, a day after state health officials warned the public of community spread in York County, the site of several outbreaks.

The 20 new confirmed or probable cases brings Maine’s total case count since the pandemic started to 5,235 cases. The seven-day average for new infections is 34.9, compared to 28.6 a week ago.

On Thursday, the Maine CDC warned the public about the potential for exponential growth of COVID-19 infections in York County, urging residents to follow health precautions as the virus becomes prevalent in the wider community.

The CDC is continuing to monitor outbreaks there including at Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center, the Sanford Wolves Club, Hussey Seating Company in North Berwick and the Ogunquit Beach Lobster House.

Director of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday that the number of cases at Sanford High School had held steady at 12, but he urged all students, teachers and staff to get tested so epidemiologists could better determine the extent of the virus within the school.

The high school switched to all-online classes this week following the outbreaks at the school and in the community.

This story will be updated.

