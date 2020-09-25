• Lacey A. Drew, 32, of 2 Walker St., Apt. 5, Bridgton, on charges of domestic violence assault, theft by receiving stolen property, and two charges of violating condition of release, 12:49 p.m. Thursday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.
• Brice C. Gammon, 39, of 18 Rumford Center Road, Andover, on two charges of violating condition of release, 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, no location of arrest given, by Rumford Police Department.
• Frank M. Gerrish, 54, of 13 Harlow Hill Road, Mexico, on a charge of probation violation, 11 p.m. Wednesday in Mexico by Mexico Police Department.
• Daniel Hatfield, 61, of 419 Cumberland St., Rumford, on charge of violating condition of release, 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, no location of arrest given, by Rumford Police Department..
• Christopher T. Mahoney, 31, of 128 Bethel Road, West Paris, on charges of failure to appear after bailed, illegal attachment of plates and operating vehicle without license, 11:51 a.m. Wednesday in Paris by Paris Police Department.
• Crystal L. Mata, 41, of 622 Lisbon St., Lisbon, on charges of violating condition of release and failure to comply with sex offender registry, third offense, 9:05 a.m. Thursday in Paris by Paris Police Department.
