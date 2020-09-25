Douglas has this to say: Hello!! My name is Douglas. I am a sweet but shy older gentleman that is looking for a quiet home for my golden years. Submitted photo

Hello!  My name is Alette.  I am a very sweet and outgoing girl who is a little overwhelmed by my new surroundings here at the shelter.      Submitted photo

The Franklin County Animal Shelter at 550 Industry Road in Farmington is still open by appointment only from Noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. The shelter plans to remain closed to walk-ins for the foreseeable future. Their website for up-to-date information is https://fcanimalshelter.org/ or call 778-2638. At this time, they are able to accept animal surrenders on an emergency and space available basis.  If the need to surrender an animal is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 or email us at [email protected].

Their Pets of the Week are Douglas, a male 10 year old senior shepherd/collie mix, and Alette, a female cat who is four to six years old.

