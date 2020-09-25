The Franklin County Animal Shelter at 550 Industry Road in Farmington is still open by appointment only from Noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. The shelter plans to remain closed to walk-ins for the foreseeable future. Their website for up-to-date information is https://fcanimalshelter.org/ or call 778-2638. At this time, they are able to accept animal surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender an animal is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 or email us at [email protected].

Their Pets of the Week are Douglas, a male 10 year old senior shepherd/collie mix, and Alette, a female cat who is four to six years old.

