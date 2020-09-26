LEWISTON – A staff member at Geiger Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to assistant Superintendent Karen Paquette.

Paquette, in a letter to Lewiston’s public school parents, said that the staff member was last in contact with the school on Thursday, Sept. 24.

As a result of the positive test, Paquette said that “14 kindergarten students who attend (Geiger) on Monday and Tuesday in cohort A and 12 kindergarten students who attend on Thursday and Friday in cohort B, as well as eight staff members, are now in quarantine.” The students in cohort A can return to school on Tuesday, Oct. 13, while cohort B students can return Thursday, Oct. 15, “so long as they are still asymptomatic and have not tested positive.”

Paquette said that the Maine CDC notified the school Friday afternoon and that the school district notified all students and staff affected shortly after.

The positive test at Geiger Elementary School comes on the heels of a staff member at Connors Elementary School in Lewiston, a seventh grader at Lewiston Middle School and a Park Avenue Elementary School student in Auburn testing positive for COVID-19.

