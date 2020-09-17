LEWISTON — A staff member at Connors Elementary School has been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected person is the staffer’s adult daughter who lives at home, Superintendent Jake Langlais said in a statement Thursday.

He said the staff member has been in contact with the Maine Center for Disease Control and is in quarantine pending the results of a COVID-19 test.

The school will remain open “at this time,” Langlais said. “This decision was made in collaboration with health officials and in accordance with the Maine (Department of Education) and Maine CDC.”

The return-to-work plan for the staff member will be dependent upon a negative test, a doctor’s approval and/or being released from quarantine by the CDC, Langlais said.

“This is the protocol unless we do not have a sub for our staff that are essential personnel,” he said.

The affected staffer did not have any symptoms of the virus, he said.

Connors is the largest elementary school in the state.

AUBURN STUDENT TESTS POSITIVE

Also on Thursday, the Auburn School Department announced that a student at Park Avenue Elementary School has tested positive for the virus.

No contact tracing will be conducted because the pupil has not yet attended school this fall, Superintendent Connie Brown said. She said the student is isolating at home until they meet the U.S. CDC criteria for release from isolation. Maine CDC case investigators release COVID-19 cases from isolation.

The Auburn School Department immediately notified staff, students, and families about the positive test, Brown said in a news release.

