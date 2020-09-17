State investigators are looking into a COVID-19 outbreak at Auburn’s Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control, said Thursday that four employees at the restaurant tested positive for the potentially deadly disease.
All of them, he said, are in isolation and no longer at work.
Shah said the Turner Street restaurant, which was open Thursday, had shut down this week for a deep cleaning after it learned of the outbreak.
The franchise “has been in continuous contact with the local health department and is taking all possible steps to help ensure the health and safety of guests and employees,” said Buffalo Wild Wings spokesman Jack D’Amato. He confirmed Shah’s account as well.
Shah said the outbreak in Auburn was one of three his agency is actively looking into. The others are at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, where many Mainers work, and at a manufacturing plant in Sanford.
