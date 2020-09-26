BOYS SOCCER

GRAY — Wyatt Kenney scored three goals, including a penalty kick, and Josh Michaud added two goals and two assists as the Patriots beat the Knights in Gray.

Keegan Brooks and Cameron Roberge each had a goal and an assist for the Patriots, who led 5-0 at halftime.

Bradan Craig and Drew Reynolds combined to make five saves for the shutout.

Lake Region 7, St. Dominic 1

NAPLES — Jason Harlow scored three goals as the Lakers defeated the Saints in Naples.

Logan Davis, Casey Berger, Giovani Lopez and Logan Parsons added a goal apiece for Lake Region.

Leo Naous scored for the Saints.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gray-New Gloucester 6, Poland 0

GRAY — Ashleen Perkins tallied two goals, and Amelia Cobb, Ellie Schlichting, Anna Gilbert and West Duffy

also scored for the Patriots against the Knights in Gray.

Liza Sturgis had a pair of assists, while Duffy and Alexandra Portas each had one. Ivy Abrams made one save in goal for the shutout.

Gabbi Bolduc made six saves while starting in net for the Knights, and Jill Barnes added nine in relief.

CROSS COUNTRY

AUGUSTA — Aidan Laviolette of Lisbon paced his way to a victory a MVC cross country meet Friday at the University of Maine at Augusta with a time of 18:21. Joe Crocker (19:27) of Monmouth came in second with James Cognata (19:29) of Winthrop finishing in third.

In the girls race, Monmouth’s Holly Hunt (22:33) finished in first followed by Winthrop duo Sage Fortin (24:20) and Madison Forgue (24:46).

Boys

1. Monmouth 37 2. Lisbon 44 3. Hall-Dale 80 4. Spruce Mountain 86 5. Winthrop 103

1. Aidan Laviolette LIS 18:21:00; 2. Joe Crocker MON 19:27:00; 3. James Cognata WIN 19:29:00; 4. Eric Drappeau HD 20:35:00; 5. Abraham Geissinger SMT 20:56:00; 6. Hunter Burkhardt LIS 20:28:00; 7. Ben Story MON 20:59:00; 8. Brosnan Comeau MON 21:03:00; 9. Ostin Smith MON 21:17:00; 10. Max Boulet LIS 21:51:00; 11. Samuel Perkins SMT 22:31:00; 12. Hayden Luce MON 22:05:00; 13. Trevor Bauer MON 22:16:00; 14. Darien Davis LIS 22:13:00; 15. Hunter Lizzotte HD 23:32:00; 16. Ethan Nagle MON 23:28:00; 17. Elijah Huttman HD 24:13:00; 18. Chase Mailhot LIS 23:54:00; 19. Owen Schwab SMT 24:42:00; 20. Patrick Bellemare WIN 26:03:00; 21. Ricky Elliot HD 25:13:00; 22. Ethan Cross HD 24:55:00; 23. Alex Wing MON 24:52:00; 24. Issage Fortin MON 26:11:00; 25. Tristin Bauer MON 26:29:00; 26. Jared Martin MON 28:00:00; 27. Kylie Pepe SMT 30:19:00; 28. Matt Pepe SMT 31:27:00; 29. Chris Pottle WIN 32:23:00; 30. Eben Michaud WIN 31:44:00; 31. Carter Slocum WIN 32:12:00; 32. Wayne Bell WIN 49:59:00.

Girls

1. Monmouth 15, Winthrop NS, Lisbon NS, Spruce Mountain NS.

Individual: 1. Holly Hunt MON 23:33:00; 2. Sage Fortin WIN 24:20:00; 3. Madison Forgue WIN 24:46:00; 4. Allyson Lewis MON 25:56:00; 5. Mackenzie Grant MON 26:00:00; 6. Chloe Dwinal MON 26:54:00; 7. Lydia Roy MON 27:29:00; 8. Acadia Rugullies LIS 29:29:00; 9. Emily Dubord SMT 31:41:00; 10. Abby Lucas LIS 31:46:00; 11. Ava Coates SMT 34:13:00.

