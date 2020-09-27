Cancer survivor Mike LePage, left, Oscar Castro and Scott Maker chat Sunday before leaving for a 50-mile bike ride in Cumberland. A group of longtime friends started the Dempsey Challenge ride at the home of Dempsey Center nutritionist Judy Donnelly. “It’s a wonderful group. We have known each other for years,” said Barry Kurland of Poland. “My goal is to stay on my bike,” said LePage while talking about one of the larger hills that the group would face later in the day. LePage was diagnosed with cancer in 2007. “I don’t use the word remission,” he said. “I prefer to say that I don’t have cancer anymore.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
