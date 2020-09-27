A University of Maine student from Buxton drowned Saturday evening in Orono, police said Sunday.

Regan McCleary, 19, jumped off the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge into the Stillwater River around 4:50 p.m., the Orono Police Department said in a news release.

It’s not clear why he jumped from the bridge. Police said their investigation is continuing.

A passer-by swam out to McCleary to help, but was unsuccessful. Police, firefighters, rescue workers and EMS arrived at the river and began a “large-scale rescue/recovery attempt,” involving fire boats from Orono and Old Town and a Maine Forest Service helicopter, the news release said.

Rescuers recovered McCleary’s body around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The University of Maine’s website indicates that McCleary earned Dean’s List honors as a student in fall 2019 and spring 2020.

