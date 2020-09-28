Social media accounts

Facebook.com/SenatorJeffTimberlake

Occupation:

Farmer, business owner

Education:

CMTC; specialized in automotive technology and diesel mechanics and earned an associate degree in business management

Community Organizations:

Kora Shrine; Nezinscot Lodge; Turner Ridge Riders

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I’m blessed with a wonderful family, and I enjoy spending time with them. Spending time with my grandkids and going to their events is one of my favorite things to do. I also love spending time in the great Maine outdoors.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: 10

Committee assignments (if elected):

Appropriations; Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

The executive branch should have communicated better with legislators to help make the response better balance the health/safety/economic needs with different needs of different areas of the state.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We should not be raising taxes. Our current budget spent about $1 billion more than the last one. We can find places to cut, but we can also increase revenue with business-friendly policies.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I’m running as a Republican because I believe in lower taxes and smaller government. When people work hard they should keep more of their hard-earned money.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

A strong economy and a Maine where they want to live and raise a family. We can help create this is by supporting trades education. People who can work in the trades will always be able to find a job.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. We need to stop assuming the worst about people based just on their political party. Let’s focus on issues. I’ll do my part to try to focus the work at the State House on what is best for Maine.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Like I’ve always done, I’ll keep working for my constituents. Specific needs change, but in general I’ll keep working for lower taxes, build a strong economy, and be a strong voice for rural Maine.

