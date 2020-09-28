Social media accounts

Occupation:

Consultant

Education:

USM, MBA (2020); Bates, BA history/economics (2007); Skowhegan Area High School (2003)

Community Organizations:

Chair, Lewiston Universally Accessible Playground Committee (2016-2018); member, City of Lewiston Task Force on Immigrant Integration (2016-2018); board member, Tri-County Mental Health Services (2017); board member, Lewiston-Auburn Economic Growth Council (2011-2017); board member, Androscoggin Head Start & Childcare (2011-2018); advisor, Lewiston Youth Advisory Council (2013-2015)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Anything outdoors with our two boys, carpentry, cycling, gardening

Family status:

Married, two children

Years in the Legislature: 8

Committee assignments (if elected):

Senate Majority Leader (running for re-election); Government Oversight Committee; Legislative Council; Redistricting Commission

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes. I’ve worked hard to help solve problems raised by Lewiston residents and employers, but pushed back on the Mills Administration’s handling of unemployment and certain business restrictions.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Cuts: delay capital projects, hiring freeze, surgical cuts to existing programs, few, if any, new programs. New revenue: modest wealth tax on large estate transfers and/or vacation home sales.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

Democrats tend to support policies that give working people and disadvantaged people opportunities to succeed. That lines up with what most Lewiston people believe are important policy goals.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Poverty, income inequality, and climate change are all pressing and all inter-related.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I’m not one for bombast or games. I’ve served Lewiston as a community advocate, business-minded Democrat, policy wonk, negotiator and consensus seeker. I’ll continue that approach in my final term.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I’ll continue to provide first-class constituent service and will do everything I can to ensure state government functions efficiently and effectively in supporting the Maine’s economic recovery.

