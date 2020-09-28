Social media accounts

Occupation:

Talent manager

Education:

BA in business management, Concordia University, VA; applied science in drug and alcohol addiction, UMA

Community Organizations:

Life member VFW, American Legion, DAV Life Member; AMVETS Member (2020); Knights of Columbus (2020); active member of Pathway Vineyard Church, Lewiston campus

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hunting, fishing, gardening, raising chickens

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Bills in Second Reading Committee, Maine State Senate; Criminal Justice and Public Safety; Veterans and Legal Affairs; Taxation

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No Feel that there is an overreach by the governor on our rights. We should be able to make decisions on our own about attending church, schools, our children playing sports and attending schools.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We would need to go through the budget line item by line item and only fund those things that are necessary..

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I will serve the people of my district. Their needs will come first. However, I am in this party because we share the same core values.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Good paying jobs.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Everyone has a voice and should be heard. We need to begin to listen, analyze what is being said and then act. We need to learn to lead and work on conflict resolution, not name calling and blame.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

To urge fellow legislators, look favorably on the needs of our state. All needs! To only present bills that will help us get back on our feet so the state can again be financially independent.

