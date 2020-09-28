Social media accounts

Website: claxtonforsenate.me; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClaxtonforSenate/

Occupation:

Family physician (retired)

Education:

B.A., Princeton University; MD, University of Minnesota; Rresidency, University of Cincinnati

Community Organizations:

First Universalist Church of Auburn, Endowment committee, Worship Associate and Stewardship Campaign (co-chair 2 years); Hanley Center for Healthcare Leadership; Jubilee Center, food pick up past 6 years; Maine Appalachian Trail Club; trustees, Central Maine Medical Center, 9 years; trustees, Maine College of Health Professions, 9 years; co-chair, Lewiston/Auburn Public Health Steering Committee, 2 years; board member and advisor, Maine Public Health Association, 6 years; land steward, Androscoggin Land Trust; medical support, Beach to Beacon and Dempsey Challenge, more than 10 years.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Moved to Auburn in 1978 to start a medical practice

Hobbies:

Outdoor activities, hiking, biking, gardening, kayaking, bird watching; reading; volunteering; coaching children’s soccer, basketball and baseball; soccer referee; community groups

Family status:

Married for 47 years; 2 adult children

Years in the Legislature: 2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Health & Human Services; Environment and Natural Resources

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes. The health of most Mainers has been protected. We needed better access to virus data and greater transparency about how decisions to open were made and about the status of Labor Department claims.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We need to decrease admin costs as much as possible, examine programs for their true value and increase revenue from the very highest earners and from companies that don’t pay fair taxes.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I support Democrat ideals of broad participation in democracy, respect for laws, fair taxes and a political role in improving service such as healthcare and health coverage — some of our key issues.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

We need a healthy democracy so people can work to find solutions to the challenges we know of and those to come. We need to be able to safely and civilly examine ideas, listen and learn from each other.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. It has been easy to respect all who serve in the State House. I try to find and work with other legislators who are more interested in solutions than in taking positions. Bipartisanship works!

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

As a family doctor, I see access to health care as crucial to a person’s success. I will continue to work on expanding health insurance coverage, so people can focus on doing the work they care about.

