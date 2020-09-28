Social media accounts

Website: matthewleonardforstatesenate.com; Facebook: @matthewleonardforstatesenate

Occupation:

Founder/CEO Military Talent Source

Education:

MPS, George Washington University; BS, Southern New Hampshire University

Community Organizations:

Tranquil Lodge #29 A.F. & A.M. 4th degree Knights of Columbus; William J. Rogers Legion Post 153; Auburn Exchange Club

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Retired senior chief petty officer, United States Navy 1994-2015

Family status:

Single

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

None

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No. Our representatives failed to represent our voices when we needed them the most. They were focused on politics and upcoming elections rather than the people they were supposed to represent.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Getting back on track is going to come down to needs versus wants. After unprecedented spending by the governor and Legislature we need to restore the priorities that benefit the people of Maine.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

It’s about people, not about political party. Our focus needs to be on strengthening Maine’s economy, affordable health care, fixing education, addressing COVID-19, and other priorities of the people.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

This generation of Mainers is in debt before they even get started. If we don’t strengthen Maine’s economy and get government spending under control we’re only making it more difficult for the future.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Mainers are frustrated by the failure of their current elected representatives to represent their voices in Augusta. My concern will always be for the people and not politics.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Strengthen Maine’s economy, child care access, reducing health care costs, addressing COVID-19, addressing the way racial and ethnic minorities are treated by the criminal justice system, education.

