Social media accounts

Facebook @SenatorLisaKeim; Instagram lisa_keim_

Occupation:

Legislator

Education:

BS, leadership and marketing

Community Organizations:

Attends East Auburn Baptist Church, board member of New England Board of Higher Education and Women in Government, executive board member of Council of State Governments East, and chair CSG’s National Task Force on the Future of Work.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I enjoy all outdoor time, biking, skiing, ATVing, swimming, and especially hiking. I also enjoy home improvement projects and travel (back when that was a thing?!). Every one of these activities is sweeter when enjoyed with family!

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: 4

Committee assignments (if elected):

I have interest in many areas; topping the list of considerations are Appropriations, Education, and Judiciary.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Initially, yes. The devastating effects of our response on overall community well-being (physical/mental health and economic) have been not been fully weighed against the myopic measure of COVID deaths.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Already the third highest taxed state in the nation, increasing taxes is not the answer. Past budgets can be blueprints for curtailment; Maine’s previous budget was $1 billion lower than our current.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

As a limited government conservative, my ideals are in most agreement with the Republican Party. I always vote for my constituents, aligned with my personal values and responsiveness to Western Maine.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

An education that aligns with workforce needs and better access to affordable higher education. They also seek to join a thriving community, earning pay that enables rich life experiences.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Candidates can disagree on policy without personal attacks. I continue to focus on issues, listen, learn and thoughtfully explain my position, no matter differences of viewpoint.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

For four years, I’ve been working to reform Maine’s system of justice for the poor. Issues I have highlighted are under OPEGA review. This work is critical to our Sixth Amendment rights.

