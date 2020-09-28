Social media accounts

Facebook @SenatorRussellBlack

Occupation:

Farmer, logger

Education:

Graduate of Mt. Blue High School, attended Wentworth Institute of Technology and Central Maine Community College

Community Organizations:

Wilton Fish & Game Club, Wilton Lion’s Club, Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, Franklin County Farm Bureau, Farmington Farmer’s Union, past president, Mt. Blue All Sports Booster

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Farming, forestry, hunting and fishing

Family status:

Married to Susan for 48 years, 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: 10

Committee assignments (if elected):

Ranking minority member, Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine has done a relatively good job at handling the pandemic from a health perspective. However, I do believe that we need to have better communication and opportunities for the public to weigh in.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I think we need to take a hard look at everything. I will be prepared to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to evaluate what we need to do, prioritize, and identify common solutions.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I still believe in the principles of local control, a strong economy, helping neighbors, and protecting the environment.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The next generation is anxious to see what our future economy will look like and if they can live and work here. We must handle coronavirus, broadband access, and more to ensure that they can.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. Anyone that knows me or looks at my record knows that I strive to reach across the aisle and come to common ground solutions. I’ll continue to lead by example and keep doing just that.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

We must continue to give emphasis to our rural economy by expanding broadband, protecting our natural resources, proving quality education, and investing in infrastructure.

