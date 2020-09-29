Social media accounts:

Occupation:

State legislator and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center call center associate

Education:

Medical degree

Community Organizations:

Friends of Promise Early Education Center; Lewiston City and Androscoggin County Democratic Committees; Maine People’s Alliance; Women’s Literary Union

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I like to spend time with my family.

Family status:

Single

Years in the Legislature: 6

Committee assignments (if elected):

Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has prioritized public health measures. We are depending on Mainers and visitors to follow scientific guidelines to minimize spread of disease.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Balancing the state budget will be a challenge. We need people working in state agencies to help during this time of crisis. I would favor increasing revenue over cutting services.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I support the Maine Democratic party platform.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The next generation of Mainers has many pressing matters to encourage them to participate in voting. We are facing a global pandemic, climate change, poverty and racial justice issues.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, it is important to work together. There are times when compromising leaves vulnerable people at risk. It is important to advocate for people in this position.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I hope to continue to work with our administration, legislators and community resources to help address our pressing needs.

