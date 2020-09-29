Social media accounts

https://www.facebook.com/reelectjessfay; www.fayforme.com

Occupation:

Floral business owner

Education:

B.A., Simmons College, Boston

Community Organizations:

Age Friendly Raymond; Raymond Village Library; Seniors Plus Meals on Wheels; Raymond Community Garden; Sebago Lake Region Chamber of Commerce

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Paddling, hiking and competing with my 3 Labrador retrievers, cooking and gardening

Family status:

Married, 25 years

Years in the Legislature: 4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Joint Standing Committee on Environment and Natural Resources (current); Joint Standing Committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (current)

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

While Maine has fared better than most other states, hindsight offers opportunity to find ways to improve. Increased stakeholder participation and communication could have improved the response.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

The most effective way to resolve a revenue shortfall is to get our economy back on track. Crafting a new budget will require all parties to identify priorities and to work together.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I represent the people of my district, not my party or an ideology. Serving in the Legislature requires compromise and the ability to listen and understand where others are coming from.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Climate change. It has an outsized impact on Maine’s economy, our health, environment and infrastructure. In short, what makes Maine special could be significantly altered if we do nothing.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. I will continue to model the behavior that I demand from any elected official: respect for differing opinions and civility. When I submit bills I will continue to seek out bi-partisan co-sponsors.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I will continue to work on issues important to constituents, like protecting our environment, improved high speed internet access, aging and long-term care workforce, and domestic violence prevention.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: