AUBURN – Steve “The Colonel” Agurkis passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 25, 2020, at home, with his wife of almost 53 years. Steve was born in Winchester, Massachusetts to John and Elizabeth (nee Wells) Agurkis.

Steve held various positions in sales at Ames in Rumford, Gilman Electric in Auburn, and Lewiston Hardware. He worked for many years at Carlton Woolen Mill in Winthrop, before returning to school and earning his associates degree in criminal justice. Steve’s last position, and one he loved very much, was working with John Murphy Homes in Auburn.

Steve was known for his passion for hunting and fishing, his love of playing cards, listening to music of the 1950s and ’60s, and loyally following New England sports teams. Steve also had a special knack for befriending any animal that crossed his path. Steve was an avid outdoorsman who spent countless hours in the woods and referred to nature as his “church”.

Steve is a veteran of the Armed forces, and a past Master of the Raboni Masonic Lodge in Auburn.

He is predeceased by his parents, and sister Eleanor West. He is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla, of Auburn, his daughter Lisa Lockhart and son-in-law Peter Lockhart of Auburn, his daughter Stephanie Agurkis and son-in-law Briggs Seekins of Groton, N.Y., his beloved brother-in-law James Parker of Auburn, sister-in-law Carol Ann Simisky of Auburn, brother and sister-in-law John and Donna Agurkis of Peabody, Massachusetts, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Lillian Agurkis of Groton, Massachusetts, brother-in-law Karl West of Pensacola Florida, and many other relatives.

Services will be held at the Raboni Masonic Lodge on Turner St. in Auburn on Sunday, October 4, at 1pm. Mask are required to enter the building.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group / Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home 217 Turner St. Auburn.

Please visit http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com to leave heart felt condolences to Stephen’s family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Masonic Lodge.