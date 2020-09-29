AUBURN — Newcomer Jordy Knoren turned in an impressive and steady debut performance with a two-round score of 83 to win Week 3 of the Tabers Fall Mini Golf League at Tabers Lakeside Stand and Golf Center on Sunday. His second-round 41 included an ace on the 15th hole.

Knoren outlasted league leader Dan Brochu by one stroke to win in week three. Brochu carded a 44-40 — 84 to place second. But, his 84 was one better than Summer League champion Justin Pelletier (46-39 — 85), which helped Brochu to a two-stroke advantage over Pelletier in the Fall League standings, 257-259. Ken Daigle sits third in the overall standings with an adjusted total of 266.

Kyle Labrecque placed fourth in Week 3 with a 42-46 — 88, and he sits fourth overall at 277. Adam Robinson (286) and Nathan Fournier (288) are battling it out for fifth overall.

The week three Pedro O’Hara’s Hole-in-One award went to Labrecque (two aces); the Tabers Most Improved award went to Richard Patrie (12-stroke improvement); and Pelletier earned the Break Coffee Shop Low 18 award with a 39 in the second round.

The final weekly league event is Sunday, Oct. 4, after which season awards will be handed out. Anyone who plays in the final event will receive a special mini golf-related prize.

Maine Mini Golf Tour’s final event of the season will be the Tabers Fall Classic presented by 105.5 WIGY, a three-round tournament on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, email [email protected]