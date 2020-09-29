Jordy Knoren putts on Hole 15 at Tabers on Sunday during Fall League play. Knoren made the putt for an ace, and won the weekly event by one stroke.

AUBURN — Newcomer Jordy Knoren turned in an impressive and steady debut performance with a two-round score of 83 to win Week 3 of the Tabers Fall Mini Golf League at Tabers Lakeside Stand and Golf Center on Sunday. His second-round 41 included an ace on the 15th hole.

Knoren outlasted league leader Dan Brochu by one stroke to win in week three. Brochu carded a 44-40 — 84 to place second. But, his 84 was one better than Summer League champion Justin Pelletier (46-39 — 85), which helped Brochu to a two-stroke advantage over Pelletier in the Fall League standings, 257-259. Ken Daigle sits third in the overall standings with an adjusted total of 266.

Kyle Labrecque placed fourth in Week 3 with a 42-46 — 88, and he sits fourth overall at 277. Adam Robinson (286) and Nathan Fournier (288) are battling it out for fifth overall.

The week three Pedro O’Hara’s Hole-in-One award went to Labrecque (two aces); the Tabers Most Improved award went to Richard Patrie (12-stroke improvement); and Pelletier earned the Break Coffee Shop Low 18 award with a 39 in the second round.

The final weekly league event is Sunday, Oct. 4, after which season awards will be handed out. Anyone who plays in the final event will receive a special mini golf-related prize.

Maine Mini Golf Tour’s final event of the season will be the Tabers Fall Classic presented by 105.5 WIGY, a three-round tournament on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, email [email protected]

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles