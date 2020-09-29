Social media accounts

www.facebook.com/Toni4Maine; www.linkedin.com/in/toni-bashinsky

Occupation:

Inside sales and support executive

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in financial services; associate’s degree in accounting

Community Organizations:

Assistant coach for the Bath Recreational Department’s summer cheerleading program

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I was born and raised in Lewiston, went to college at UMaine Augusta, and moved to Topsham after meeting my husband, Robert. In addition to my day job, I perform weddings and other notarizations as a notary public. I am currently in the process of putting together a small business networking group in Topsham with local small business owners.

Family status:

Married with 2 children

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

None

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

In the beginning, it was understandable to take the measures that Gov. Mills did. We have been in a very steady decline and, at this point, capacity and masking restrictions need to be lifted.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

State hiring freezes, require all agencies (no exceptions) to cut budgets by a set percentage, rate line items by urgency and cut any at lowest rates, reduce income taxes to increase spendable dollars.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

Protect the Constitution, reduce budget, pass congressional term limits, reinvest in the public, support police, support small businesses, support 2nd Amendment, rebuild trust in elected officials.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Protection and preservation of the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and amendments. Preventing any further erosion of our rights and civil liberties.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. I will not engage in it. It is completely futile and a waste of precious time. My goal is to make positive and impactful progress through teamwork and creative strategies.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Trust. I want to help regain trust in the Legislature and our elected officials. Mainers need to feel confident in who they have elected and the capabilities of the government in Maine.

