PORTLAND — Joey Ansel Mullen and Aidan Kieffer each scored twice to lead Waynflete to a 6-1 boys soccer win over Gray-New Gloucester on Wednesday.

Ilo Holdridge and Alex Vest also scored for the Flyers (2-0), and Patrick Shaw assisted on a goal.

Wyatt Kenney converted a penalty kick in the second half for the Patriots (1-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

LAKE REGION 2, ST. DOM’S 0: Bella Russo and Shelby Sheldrick scored for the Lakers (1-0-1) in a 2-0 victory over the Saints (0-1-1) in girls soccer action in Naples.

WAYNFLETE 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Morgan Earls scored the only goal, and the Flyers (2-1) beat the Patriots (1-1) in Gray.

Jesse Connors made three saves for the shutout. Ivy Abrams recorded seven saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

GOLF

LAKE REGION 183, POLAND 241: The Lakers won five of the six matches against the Knights in a WMC golf match at Bridgeton Highlands.

Noah Duprey was the low medalist for Lake Region with a 37. Trevor Hill (46), Evan Duprey (47), Chaffee Stoddard (53) and Sydney Mushrow (59) also picked up victories for Lake Region.

Nick Garey had the low score for Poland with a 58 in a loss to Hill, while Aiden Webb won his match with a 59.

 

