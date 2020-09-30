NORWAY – Joyce Elaine Clifford, 83, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2020, in the early morning at the Androscoggin Hospice House.

She was born April 18, 1937, and was the daughter of Leverett and Oretta Brackett. Joyce attended New Gloucester schools and graduated in 1956.

Joyce was married to her husband Ernest in 1962. She lived most of her adult life in North Norway, among friends and neighbors that she held very dear. She was a 4-H leader when her daughters were young, and very active in the Norway American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid crafter, a skillful gardener, and a scratch baker.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Ernest Clifford; her daughters, Carol Garrity and Karen Smith; beloved granddaughters Avery and Eaton Smith; and her brother Raymond Brackett. She was predeceased by her sister, Edna Gregory.

A memorial service will be scheduled when the family is able to gather.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills

9 Swallow Road

South Paris, ME 04281