SABATTUS – Rachel Lebel Grant, 79, passed away with her family by her side at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

She married Edmond Sonny Lebel in February 1960 and later married Everett Grant in September 1996.

She is survived by a son, Anthony Lebel of Lewiston, two daughters, Cynthia Bourget and husband Robert Richard of Litchfield, Kelly Lebel and her husband Steven Roy of Lewiston; four granddaughters, Tenisha Bourget, Amber Waltz and her husband Nick, Trisha Roy, Desirae Roy; great-granddaughter, Alexis Bourget-Morgan; a sister Connie Brousseau Spencer of Auburn, a brother, Roger Dumont and wife Rolande of Lewiston; and her partner, Robert Bourgoin of Sabattus; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Gerard and Cora Dumont; first husband, Edmond Sonny Lebel and second husband, Everett Grant; a brother, Ronald Dumont, and a sister, Terry Hebert.

Her family would like to thank all the amazing healthcare workers who opened their hearts to Rachel, providing great care and comfort to her and the family.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Lewiston, 70 Horton St. Please visit www,thefortingrouplewiston.com to leave heartfelt condolences to Rachel’s family and friends.