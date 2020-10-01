WALES – Richard J. Harmon, 53, of Wales, passed away unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born in Lewiston on Dec. 13, 1966, the son of Richard V. Harmon and the late Mary Joe (Karkos) Harmon.

He attended local schools and graduated from Lisbon High School, class of ’85. He went on to earn a degree as a licensed funeral director from Mt. Ida College and was an owner/operator of Amesbury, White and Harmon Funeral Home. On Oct. 15, 2016 he married Jodie L. (Westland) Harmon, and they made their home in Wales.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls, a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as many civic organizations.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley M. Harmon; his father, Richard V. Harmon; his sister, Jennifer and brother-in-law, Bob Bussiere, niece Vanessa Bussiere, and nephews Jacob and Ryan Bussiere all of Lisbon Falls; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Caryn Westland, and niece Emily Westland, all of Lisbon; and many very special aunts and uncles; cousins; and friends that have become family.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Jodie L. (Westland) Harmon; and his mom, Mary Joe Harmon.

Visitation will be held on Friday at The Crosman Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s memory to

The Holy Trinity

Building Fund

67 Frost Hill Avenue

Lisbon Falls, ME 04240, or

The Androscoggin Hospice House and Home Care

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240