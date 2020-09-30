AUGUSTA — The Maine Maple Producers Association (MMPA) and its members postponed Maine Maple Sunday, traditionally held the fourth Sunday in March, due to COVID-19. The association has announced the event will take place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9 to 11, with new virtual elements and in-person experiences at a variety of sugar houses. The event will be held in conjunction with the new North American Maple Tour in the U.S. and Canada.

“Based on guidelines from CDC and local government officials, we are prepared and excited to host Maine Maple Producers Weekend in October. There is no doubt, the pandemic has hit our producers really hard. While the weekend of activities might look and feel a little different, we are confident we can provide the opportunity for people to safely celebrate pure Maine maple and support local producers. October is also perfect timing to raise awareness about the health benefits of maple products. Information about our recipe contest and the producers participating in Maine Maple Producers Weekend can be found at mainemapleproducers.com,” said Scott Dunn, president of the MMPA.

As part of the celebration, the association announced two virtual components for 2020, including a pure Maine maple recipe contest. The contest will provide participants the opportunity to share their best recipes using pure Maine maple products in three categories: beverage, entree and dessert. The association will vote to determine the top three recipes in each category. Celebrity judges will taste the recipes and announce the winner on Oct. 9 at the Cumberland Fair sugar house. The winners will receive a trophy and gift basket from the Maine Maple Producers Association. Contest entries must be received by noon Saturday, Sept. 20. The contest rules are available at mainemapleproducers.com.

During the pandemic and to provide an additional virtual experience, producers have started selling their products online. Several producers also now offer new pick-up options. With the new purchasing options, producers have set a goal to sell more than 10,000 gallons of maple syrup products during the North American Maple Tour from Oct. 9 to 18. The new 14-day tour includes the promotion of maple products at events, breweries, distilleries and restaurants across the Northeast.

