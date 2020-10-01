Trump has accomplished more in his first term than any other president in my lifetime. As he promised, the wall is being built, we got our tax cut that benefited the middle class, not only the rich. The economy grew, resulting in having the lowest unemployment in decades with minorities benefiting greatly, partly by developing opportunity zones in minority communities. Our military is stronger. All that he accomplished was achieved despite obstructions by the Democrat leadership in D.C.

He assembled a team of medical experts and took their advice, which was not always the best advice, especially in the early days of the pandemic. His economic team instituted a stimulus plan to help all Americans during this crisis. People may not like Trump’s personality, but he is the man who can lead the country to a full recovery from this pandemic with a Republican majority in both houses.

Daniel Bergeron, Auburn