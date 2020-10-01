DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are in need of small and medium pumpkins, square hay bales, and dried cornstalks for our Halloween events. Please drop off these items for the Bolster Heights Activity Department by Oct. 18. If you have any questions or have something you would like to donate, please call us at 784-1364. — Fay, no town

ANSWER: The Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility is at 26 Bolster St. in Auburn. They often need your kind assistance with donations that can make their residents’ lives easier and happier. If you have good ideas for something to donate, give them a call.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to Susan asking about jigsaw puzzles (Sept. 24 Sun Spots), I have quite a few I would be willing to give her. I can also deliver them if she is within a 20-mile radius of Auburn. She did not give her contact information so I can call her. — (Another) Susan, Auburn

ANSWER: Yes, I must insist that if you are looking for something or have something to give away that you include your email or phone number so other readers can contact you. Thanks for that reminder, (Another) Susan!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a 36- x 81-inch exterior metal door to give away. It has an oval glass center and lockset, but no frame; it’s the door only. If interested, please call me at 241-7090.

I am also looking for anyone who might have hosta or shade-loving plants they would share. Please give me a call at the above number. — Julien, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am unable to find 6- or 7-inch plastic knitting needles anywhere. These are easier to teach a child how to knit as they don’t slip. Any ideas? — Roberta, East Wilton

ANSWER: I have found knitting needles of all types at thrift stores and larger sewing stores such as JOANN Fabrics and Crafts. Perhaps a reader has a set to share?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Out of concern for the continuing conditions related to the coronavirus, the officers of the Sandy River Business Association have decided to suspend the monthly meetings until further notice. The dues paid for 2020 will be carried over to 2021 and there will not be a new directory planned for 2021. — Don, no town

ANSWER: If your organization has announcements such as this, I’ll help you get the word out!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m wondering if the seeker of scrapple (Sept. 11 Sun Spots) telephoned all local stores. Quite a while ago, I saw scrapple at the Jay Hannaford in the freezer across from the dairy refrigerator. — No name, Jay

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Kindness and caring are alive and well in Oxford. I got a flat tire after going over two potholes and rough construction ditches on Allen Hill Road. A neighborhood man called AAA for me as I had forgotten my cellphone and brought my husband, who has Alzheimer’s disease and me, bottles of water and stayed with us until help arrived. Here’s a thank you and shout-out to all who help elderly motorists through a difficult time. — Vicki, Otisfield

