Social media accounts:

Facebook page Jen Blastow for Maine House 72

Occupation:

Nurse practitioner

Education:

Master of science in nursing

Community Organizations:

Board member of the Friends of Norway Memorial Library; volunteer ,Alan Day Community Garden in Norway; volunteer, Otisfield Community School; soccer coach, U12 girls

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Marathon runner, including Boston 13 times, reading (currently in two fabulous book clubs), and hiking.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Unsure at this time

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Overall, I am impressed with how Maine has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our numbers have remained consistently low because people in our state care about each other. We do need more testing.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Our federal government needs to enact more legislation to help states through a temporary period of budget gaps. We should examine our tax codes to make it more equitable and find ways to cut spending

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

It will not align precisely because I live in a predominantly independent district and I am at heart an independent. My allegiance is to who I represent and to work with everyone in Augusta.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Working on solutions for the changing environment that create sustainable jobs, a robust economy, and maintain our natural resources. We need our youth to pursue higher education and stay in Maine.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am. I will listen. When we stop and listen to each other, we can then find small areas of common ground to start working together on. I want involvement in writing legislation both sides work on.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I hope to work on ways to incorporate greener technology into every Mainer’s life without being disruptive to their way of life. As an NP, I hope to finds ways for health care to be more affordable.

