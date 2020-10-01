MEXICO — A suspicious package resulted in the evacuation of the Walmart Supercenter around midway Thursday.

Police Chief Roy Hodsdon said the two-hour episode at 258 River Road concluded with the bomb squad determining it was not an explosive device, but the investigation into how the package got there was just getting underway.

He said at about 11:30 a.m., Mexico police and fire responded to a call about a suspicious package left in a shopping cart in one of the cart returns in the lawn and garden center. Med-Care Ambulance staged at their base, located nearby.

“We get there and determined it was a cylinder-type package containing a device with wires and some stuff on it that didn’t make you feel warm and fuzzy, if you know what I mean.”

With the unknown variables, Hodsdon said police and fire followed their protocols in hazmat training.

“We immediately evacuated the store, set a perimeter around the device, and I called the bomb squad, and they came up from Gray,” he said. “We found out it was not a bomb, thank God. But even with what we showed them, there were too many unknowns that, in this day and age, you have to be cautious.”

Walmart employees gathered behind the store. Hodsdon kept constant contact with the store manager.

After the bomb squad determined the package was not an explosive device, Hodsdon said they seized it as evidence.

He described the package as being about 12 inches long and 8-10 inches tall, with markings and a cord on it. There was also paperwork with it.

Asked what was in the package, Hodsdon responded, “I don’t want to disclose that right now because of the investigation.”

He said the store has a good camera system, which may help police. But he said a tractor trailer that showed up that morning waiting to deliver might obscure the area of interest.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

« Previous

filed under: