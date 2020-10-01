Social media accounts:

@ElectNateBurnettDistrict70

Occupation:

Teacher, math and computer science

Education:

BA, economics

Community Organizations:

Tri-County Teachers Association, vice president; Hiram Conservation Committee; Porter Grange #569, treasurer; math team coach and board member; SVHS Junior Class Quebec trip coordinator

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Camping, kayaking, gardening and brewing.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

I’d like to serve on ‘Education and Cultural Affairs, Energy, Utilities and Technology or Appropriations and Financial Affairs.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

The results speak for themselves. We have some of the lowest, if not the lowest, levels of COVID-19 in the country, depending on the metric used. Hindsight is 2020, so we need to look forward now.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We are not going to recover from this pandemic with austerity measures. This is going to take solid plans in Augusta to demonstrate need for the CARES act 2.0 (and 3.0) funds that must come from D.C.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

It shouldn’t. The state of Maine has a citizen Legislature, so all legislators are supposed to come from different backgrounds. We have much more in common as Mainers than we do by party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The possibility of a respectable life in Maine. We have the oldest population in the nation. We need progressive leadership that will encourage our youth to stay in Maine with 21st century job opportunities

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Of course, and a 200 character count on these sorts of surveys doesn’t help. At the end of the day we’re all applying for a job here, so it’s about comparing what the incumbent has (or hasn’t) done.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

We need to decouple health care from employment, deploy fiber optic internet across the state and incentivize solar power at the residential and municipal level. All of these are doable.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: