To the Editor:

The 2020 Bethel Rotary Virtual 5K/1 Mile has come and gone, and it was a tremendous success thanks to the support of our 33 sponsors and 55 registrants. The presenting sponsor has been the Bethel Family Health Center since the event was conceptualized by Rotarian Dr. Kevin Finley. Our hat sponsor this year was Ian Blair and Blair Industries, Inc.

Since the event was held virtually, participants could run or walk the 5K or 1 mile of their choice. For this reason, no awards for times were presented, but everyone received a very cool running hat. Thanks to the following individuals who completed the event: Kris Anderson, India Baker, Joe Balchunas, Eliza Barnes, Chris Barstow, Owen and Eagan Beaton, Jean and Collin Benedict, Ian and Laura Blair, Amy and Scott Bottomley, Eric, Patricia and Gaelan Boyle-Wight, Cherri Crockett, Katy, Abraham and Cecilia Crooker, Kaitlyn Cyr, Kathleen DeVore, Elaine Dresser, Kevin Finley, Helen &Jessica Glissmann, Cri-Cri and Chris Gorycki, Tyler Hadyniak, Katrina, Karl, Matias and Stefan Korfmacher, Carson and Grayson Koskela, Jen Lawson, Tim LeConey, Sydney Lehrman, Cassidy, Shannon, and Toby Meyer, Kelly Newkirk, Brian O’Neil, Michael Powell, Stephen and Lee Smith, Sarah Southam, Alex, Coburn, Kyr, Adelay and Tate Strugatsky, Greg Trundy, Lora Tyminski, David Walker. Most of the above hail from Maine, but we also had participants from California, Colorado, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

In addition to the presenting and hat sponsors, thanks are extended to the following businesses and individuals: Bancroft Contracting; Cassie Mason Real Estate; Bethel Station Chiropractic; Bob and Lynn Laux; Craig Harris and Associates; Doug Zinchuk Roofing; Cross Excavation; Elaine Dresser: Field Plumbing and Heating, Kelly Newkirk, CPA, Michael Steven and Associates; Clearwater Builders; Good Food Store and Catering Co.; Holidae House B & B; Lisa Keim, State Senator; Kowloon Chinese Restaurant; Main Street Professional Building; Mike and Kerrie Fraser; Mt. Abram Ski and Bike Resort; Northeast Bank; Norway Savings Bank; Pooh Corner Farm and Greenhouses; River View Resort; Smokin’ Good BBQ; Stony Brook Recreation; The Bethel Inn Resort; The Glen House; The Dan Gray Family; Western Maine Budo Arts; Western Maine Home Builders; The Jar Co.; Dave Duguay, County Commissioner; and Newry Mall.

The proceeds will be used to support after school and enrichment programs for K-12 students in the Bethel region, a great cause!

Please stay healthy and safe, and enjoy being outside!

Lucy Abbott

President

Kevin Finley

Robin Zinchuk

Event co-chairs

Rotary Club of Bethel

