Christie Ray and Andrew Pelletier will play from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Christie Ray is an emerging New England singer-songwriter based in New Gloucester. Her warm, captivating voice is turning heads wherever she performs. She is joined by Andrew Pelletier on percussion. There is a $3 cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
