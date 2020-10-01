Christie Ray and Andrew Pelletier will play from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Christie Ray is an emerging New England singer-songwriter based in New Gloucester. Her warm, captivating voice is turning heads wherever she performs. She is joined by Andrew Pelletier on percussion. There is a $3 cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

