100 Years Ago : 1920

A new device of Interest to swimmers and those learning to swim, is the “Swimming Collar,” a water-tight affair made of transparent celluloid. It has a sheet of rubber across the bottom which fits snugly around the neck. Its designers claim it makes swimming easy as it holds one’s head in a correct position and because it keeps the hair dry.

50 Years Ago: 1970

People’s Savings Bank of Lewiston announced today it will undertake construction of a new branch bank in the very near future. It will be the first branch bank for the Lewiston savings institution in its 95-year history. The announcement was made jointly by the board of trustees, and bank President Henry Nolin, and Treasurer Eugene St. Pierre. The modern facility which will house 3,200 feet of banking operations, will be located at 790 Lisbon St.. near the intersection of Androscoggin Avenue.

25 Years Ago: 1995

President Clinton will meet with Russian President Boris Yeltsin in Hyde Park, N.Y., next month and will visit Moscow in April for an international session on nuclear weapons, the White House said Wednesday. The Oct. 23 meeting with Yeltsin was timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the U.N. General Assembly, which will draw world leaders to New York. Clinton also expects to meet separately with Chinese President Jiang Zemin, said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

