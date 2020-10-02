AUBURN — Great Falls Dental Associates has hired Dr. Florence S. Edwards as an associate general dentist.

Edwards will join a team of dental health care professionals offering a wide array of services and treatments. With her hiring, Great Falls Dental will now offer extractions in-house and additional office hours on Fridays.

Before joining Great Falls, Edwards was a managing clinical director at Aspen Dental in Topsham and prior to that was a captain in the U.S. Army. She completed her doctorate at the fifth oldest dental school in the U.S., Howard University College of Dentistry, in 2009. Other than time at school and in the Army, Edwards has lived in the greater Portland area since childhood.

Edwards is an active member of her community, serving on Equality Maine’s board of directors, hosting a weekly radio show on the University of Southern Maine’s station WMPG and, prior to the pandemic, organizing a monthly networking happy hour for Mainers of color.

