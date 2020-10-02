LEWISTON — St. Mary’s Health System, a member of Covenant Health, has hired primary care provider Dr. Basem Elbrolosy to its Poland Family Practice.

Elbrolosy focuses on family medicine and earned his medical degree from the University of Alexandria in Alexandria, Egypt.

Elbrolosy is accepting new patients at St. Mary’s Poland Family Practice at 1230 Maine St. in Poland.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: