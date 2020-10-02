FARMINGTON — More offerings from the Franklin County Adult Education program. Please call 207-778-3460 for more information.

American Sign Language (ASL) Beginning Oct 20 – Nov 24,Tue from 6 – 7 p.m. ASL with Stephanie Ward – $45 – Location: 129 Seamon Road, Suite A. This course is for those who have never taken an ASL class before or need to refresh their knowledge from years ago. Finger spelling and basic vocabulary will be taught and practiced in a fun, comfortable environment. Class will be kept small in order to focus on your individual purpose for learning.

Yoga with Charlee Briggs – $45. Oct 20 – Nov 24, Tue from 6-7 p.m. at Mount Blue Middle School, Middle Street, Farmington, Room: Gym. Classes maintain awareness and focus on your breath while moving through a series of postures. The sequence of postures may be different from class to class, but always follow an intelligent progression that moves from basic to complex. This style of yoga builds heat, flexibility and strength, while maintaining focus on good alignment and sound structure. Postures may be held for longer periods of time, and will flow together to unite the body to the breath and mind. Classes range from beginner to advanced.

Charting a Course with Steve Paquette $50. Nov 4 – Dec 9, Wed from 6- 7:30 p.m. At the Adult Learning Center, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A. Be better than a map app! Learn basic navigation and chart/map reading. We will be making our own accurate map/ chart and learning compass reading as it relates to true directions. This information is applicable to land, sea and air. This course can expand to introduce nautical/ air-nautical navigation to set up for a Merchant Marine or Pilot’s license. Materials will be provided by instructor, fee TBD, pay instructor at first class.

Hypnosis for Weight Reduction with Amber Cox, BCH, NLP, TFT, Fee $75. Oct 14 – 28, Wed from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., at the Adult Learning Center, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A. Join me for a journey to being the BEST U 4 life! This is a group for anyone who wants to become the best version of themselves at any age, weight or fitness level. This will be an interactive experience where you will get hypnosis and coaching combined, questions and answers, discussions, sharing, tips and tricks and accountability. Everyone will get a workbook with materials to support everything covered in the class. This will be REALISTIC and EASY; we will work A LOT on MINDSET and help you break through barriers that have constantly set you back from feeling your best. My intention is to create a community of wellness that is supported authentically and realistically, no restricting, no dieting, no rigorous exercise while eliminating the emotional drain all of those failed strategies have caused. A private online support group will be available for anyone attending.

Knit and/or Crochet with Tina Collins, fee $45 dates are Oct 19 – Nov 23, Mondays from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Adult Learning Center, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A. Knit or crochet something special! This course is designed for the novice, someone who wants a refresher or just to practice skills. Please bring knitting needles and/or a crochet hook and a skein of yarn.

filed under: