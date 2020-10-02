WILTON — The First Congregational Church of Wilton UCC has found a new way to reach people, an unexpected benefit of actions taken as a result of the coronavirus.

After Gov. Janet Mills prohibited social gatherings of more than 10 people on March 18, the church stopped holding in-person church services. Church leaders made the decision because most members were seniors or had pre-existing conditions.

After Gov. Mills allowed social gatherings of up to 50 people, church leaders approved holding in-person services every other week, beginning June 7. Seating was limited to every other pew, masks were required, members of different families had to sit apart and no singing was allowed. The 14 days between services gave time for extra cleaning and lowered the chance for the virus to survive if it was brought into the church.

At that time nothing was available for the weeks when services weren’t held.

In July, leaders voted to maintain every other week services until the end of September. That month, Rev. David W. Smith said he was willing to try videotaping services for the off weeks even though he didn’t know much about computers or technology.

Church member Andrea Kennison, a New England School of Communications graduate, had the necessary equipment and agreed to help as did other church members. Kennison is producing and editing the videos through her company, Ideas Come To Life.

Since Aug. 9, a service has been recorded and uploaded to the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FirstCongregationalChurchOfWilton, when in-person services aren’t held.

The first video had 159 views and the average for the six created so far has been 109. Sunday services attendance prior to the pandemic was about 30.

“We’ve had people from Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and other places watch,” Al Kaplan, church deacon and Kennison’s father, said Wednesday, Sept. 30. “I’m happy we’re getting a lot of viewing.”

“With the new situation we’re living in, we had to make changes,” Smith said. “I was hesitant at first because I don’t know today’s technology. I feel good about it now. I’m doing what I would normally do. Doing my job, working within the confines we’re living in.

The church is trying to keep traditions alive, he added.

“I like it. It’s quite ingenious,” Smith said.

Others participating in the videotaped services are organist Mary Ryan, lay reader Arline Amos and Rev. Margaret Proctor.

“We should have started making the tapes sooner,” Kaplan said.

