Maine now has 42 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 14 new cases since Tuesday, and Gov. Janet Mills announced new restrictions on public gathering and business activities to limit the spread of the virus.

Mills said she is mandating all restaurants and bars statewide close to dine-in customers beginning Wednesday night through March 31. Carry-out and home delivery can continue.

The governor also said she is also prohibiting all gatherings in Maine statewide of more than 10 people that are not essential or work related. This includes any gatherings, conferences, fitness centers, private clubs and other venues.

Thirty of the COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and 12 are labeled as presumptive positive and are awaiting confirmation, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in a media briefing with Mills Wednesday.

Maine has transferred three cases previously listed as Maine cases to other states where the individuals actually live, Shah said.

Four people are hospitalized, and 1,670 people have tested negative, and state health officials have provided 2,230 consultations on requests for testing information.

One person has recovered, Shah said.

The confirmed or presumptive cases remain concentrated in Cumberland County, which has 23 cases, with 3 cases in Androscoggin County, one in Kennebec County, three in Lincoln County, one in Oxford County, one in Penobscot County and two cases in York County. Eight other cases are under investigation.

This story will be updated.

