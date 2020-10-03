Androscoggin County

• Jason Demonte, 46, transient, on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of conditions of release, 8:29 p.m. Friday on Route 202 in Greene.

Lewiston

• Brianna Reeve, 27, of Lisbon, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 10:16 p.m. Friday at 32 Howe St.

• Kassandra Robichaud, 33, of Lewiston, on unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, 3:08 a.m. Saturday on Sabattus Street.

• Brooke Hall, 26, of Lewiston, on charges of theft by unauthorized use, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating after suspension, 11:04 a.m. Saturday at 4 Merton Blvd.

