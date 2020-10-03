Ned Claxton has been an outstanding state senator for Senate District 20. He has brought his experience as a family physician in Auburn and Lewiston to his work in the Legislature to deal with the issues Maine people face with health care: reviewing Maine’s need for long-term acute care beds, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, responding to the opioid crisis, and protecting patients from abusive billing practices.
As the Legislature has had to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ned’s experience has been much needed, and will continue to be needed going forward.
But perhaps more important is the good judgment that Ned brings to every issue he considers, the concern he has for Maine people, and his optimistic and open-minded attitude.
I hope others join me in reelecting Ned Claxton.
Renee Cote, Auburn
