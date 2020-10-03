LEWISTON — ReTreeUS has received a 2020 TD Tree Days grant that will allow staff and volunteers, including students and teachers from Lewiston High School, Next STEP high school, and staff and Food Corps members from St. Mary’s Nutrition Center, to plant 50 trees at Franklin Pasture Park on Thursday, Oct. 8 and 16. The park is steps from Lewiston High School and Connors Elementary School.

TD Tree Days is a community-based program created in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, which expands urban forests and green spaces in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. The grant will allow the planting of 50 trees at Franklin Pasture Park.

Now in its ninth year, the TD Bank Tree Days program typically brings together community members and TD employees at planting events in communities from Maine to Florida. ReTreeUS is one of 17 organizations in the United States that was chosen to participate in TD Tree Days through an application process. Learn more at retreeus.org or visit www.td.com/us.