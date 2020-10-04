If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We had numerous correct answers for last week’s mystery photo with many people knowing exactly what the small replica train station represented. Our winner, David Andrews of Auburn, wrote us with this correct information about the photo and added some extra that we did not know: “The mystery photo in Sunday’s paper is the mini golf course at Fenn Park at Poland Spring. The yellow house in the background was the home of Arthur Fenn, the first golf professional in the U.S. and the designer of the first golf course at a resort in the United States; he designed the first nine holes at Poland Spring Golf Course. The smaller building is a replica of the train station at Poland Corner. The building still stands at the corner of Poland Corner Road and Plains Road and is now a private home.”

