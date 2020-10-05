AUBURN – An Auburn woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after she shot another woman in the face during an altercation.

Kachina Swasey, 24, was charged with Class A counts of criminal attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault, a Class C count of assault on an officer and a misdemeanor count of violation of conditions of release.

The Class A charges are punishable by up to 30 years in prison while the Class C felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Chief Deputy Tim Cougle said that around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of Moulton Park on Hutchins Street for the report of a shooting.

Cougle said that when officers arrive at the scene, they found a 37-year old woman conscious and bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face.

“Witnesses told police that just before the shooting, there had been a verbal altercation between the two women,” Cougle said.

The victim was treated at the scene by the Auburn Fire Department and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she remains in serious but stable condition, according to Cougle.

Swasey was located a short distance from where the woman was shot, Cougle said, and when officers attempted to take her into custody, she “resisted arrest, spitting on one officer and biting another.”

“The officer’s injuries did not require immediate medical treatment,” Cougle added.

Cougle said the identity of the victim is not being released and that the shooting remains under investigation.

« Previous

filed under: