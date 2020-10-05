This week the Buzz is moving, greeting and cautiously sipping.

First up: Welcome to the neighborhood, welcome to the neighborhood, welcome . . .

The eight-story Professional Building at 145 Lisbon St. in Lewiston is the new home to nine businesses, all of which signed new lease agreements in the past month.

Frank Carr, a broker at Maine Realty Advisors, said the building, newly purchased as a investment property last winter, lost several tenants at the start of the pandemic.

He found a host of new interest from health care, cleaning and counseling services to take their spots.

“A lot of these small businesses have been working from home in their home office,” said Carr. “They’ve been dying to get out, get to a private place, lock the door, focus on work for eight hours and then go home. There is demand in the market for the small office with a key and privacy.”

New to the building in 500-square-foot offices: 3M Care, Mama Bear In Home Care, FM Studio, Strive Home Care, Peace Care Services, Midleground, Colleen Hillson & Midleground, Golden Opportunity and Simply Clean ME.

Josh Soley, a principal at Maine Realty Advisors, said the building is filled with the exception of some space on the second floor and room on the first floor that he could see being turned into a speakeasy-style restaurant or pub.

And speaking of restaurants

Tin Tin Buffet is moving across the river.

The restaurant announced on social media that Sunday, Oct. 4, would be its last day at 120 Center St. in Auburn:

“We are closing our restaurant in Auburn and moving onto something bigger and better in Lewiston. We’re excited for this opportunity in Lewiston! It has been a pleasure serving the Auburn community for over a decade and we hope to still do so at our new Lewiston restaurant.”

The new location is expected to open in November. Rumor is it could be in the former Dave’s American Buffet space in the Lewiston Mall, which shut down abruptly in February 2019 after a monthlong run. Owner Dave Paine had opened with a 275-seat buffet and several food stations.

A person answering the phone at Tin Tin on Monday declined comment.

And speaking of moves

Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry & Kaydenz Resale Closet is expanding into the retail space at the Hartley Building at 155 Lisbon St.

The nonprofit will keep its current, 2,000-square-foot location in the Pepperell Mill, according to President Kevin Boilard, use that as a distribution and donation center and add the 2,400 square feet on Lisbon Street to focus on the thrift store and food pantry.

Boilard said accessibility and visibility were important in finding more space. He’s shooting for a Dec. 1 opening.

“We love the downtown community, we want to be part of the rebuilding process that’s taking place down there,” he said. “It’s in the heart of the core part of the community we serve the most.”

The food pantry and store serve 150 to 200 individuals or families a month.

“It’s crazy, people kind of get caught off guard how much we’ve grown and how much of a presence we have in the community,” Boilard said. “Currently, it’s still my wife, my daughter and I manning all of the ships. We definitely do have some volunteers that come in and help.”

Moxie watch

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Coca-Cola has a slew of soda on the chopping block as the company looks to cut half or more of its 500 fully and partially owned brands.

“Regional American soda brands” are in the nixing mix.

Coca-Cola bought Moxie, the official state of Maine soft drink, just over two years ago. It’s celebrated in Lisbon with a festival and firetruck.

What’s the news mean for the beloved drink?

“No changes to share regarding Moxie at this time,” a Coca-Cola spokeswoman said Monday.

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

filed under: