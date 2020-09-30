On Monday night, the Lewiston Planning Board approved a new $2.7 million warehouse behind the former Promenade Mall and a new nine-unit, $3 million apartment complex at 198 Blake St. by Raise-Op, the nonprofit housing cooperative.

The building will sit on a combined four lots and have three stories with four one-bedroom units, two two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units, according to its application.

“The Planning Board was highly complimentary of the (project) for providing a nice-sized backyard, design features that are in line with the soon to be adopted Design Standards and a cooperative living arrangement,” said City Planner Doug Greene.

Cooperative Manager Craig Saddlemire has a virtual presentation planned for the project Wednesday, Oct. 7.

He said groundbreaking would be summer 2021 at the soonest.

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: