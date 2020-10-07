Sedgley Place news, 48 new apartments under construction, a Chipotle renovation — it’s a two-Buzz week.

First up: $5.2 million in new housing investment.

Three, 12-unit buildings at 273 North River Road with project costs of $1.4 million each and one 12-unit at 204 Broad St. for just over $1 million received building permits last month in Auburn.

The developments are by River’s Edge Apartments and Gerard Morin, respectively.

Both were active proposals last winter when the Sun Journal counted 650-plus housing units in different development stages around the Twin Cities.

Looks like they’re moving ahead pandemic or no.

On the menu: The entire restaurant

Greene fine dining hot spot The Sedgley Place is up for sale.

Owner and chef Robert Bowie said Wednesday that it will remain open as a restaurant while it’s on the market. It’s listed for $495,000 with The Fletcher Group.

From the listing: “This offering provides very flexible staffing options to continue with the current use, provides a large repeat client base with operational pull throughout New England and open year-round for over 30 years. This striking property is available for a variety of alternative uses such as family compound, large exclusive residence, corporate retreat, bed & breakfast, living center, nursing home, residential care facility or so much more.”

Chipotle update

The former Krispy Kreme at 410 Center St. is getting a $350,000 makeover to make way for Chipotle, according to a new Auburn building permit.

A corporate spokesman said Wednesday that the chain won’t have a firm opening date for a few more months, so it could be late 2020 or early 2021.

He said they’ll be looking to hire between 25 and 35 people for the location.

Shovel ready

Other projects permitted in the past month, according to city reports out this week:

• Construction of a 6,915-square-foot multi-unit building at 1896 Lisbon St. for $525,000 by Connor Realty Inc. A new Dunkin’ was proposed for the site earlier this year.

• A $30,000 renovation at 15 Quimby St. in Lewiston by Burrow Minot that will “change use from autobody to botanical oil manufacturing.”

• A $125,000 project replacing six antennae, removing three more and adding other tech at 2 Cedar St. in Lewiston for U.S. Cellular.

• Across the river in Auburn, another $125,000 similar project for U.S. Cellular at 32 Ipswich St.

• A $240,000 school office renovation at 38 Falcon Drive by the city of Auburn.

• A $40,000 project to build a 60- by 110-foot foundation for a marijuana grow operation at 726 Poland Road in Auburn by Ralph Sawyer.

Oh, deer

Your odds of hitting an animal on the drive home tonight? One in 91, according to State Farm.

Maine ranks 22nd in the country for its rate of animal collisions, according to a news release from the insurance company Wednesday.

State Farm covered 1,365 car-animal claims last year in Maine.

November, October and December are the highest hit months nationally, in that order.

Among State Farm’s safe driving tips: Brake, don’t veer when you see that deer: “Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.”

