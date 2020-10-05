Tin Tin Buffet is moving across the river.

The restaurant announced on social media that Sunday, Oct. 4, would be its last day at 120 Center St. in Auburn:

“We are closing our restaurant in Auburn and moving onto something bigger and better in Lewiston. We’re excited for this opportunity in Lewiston! It has been a pleasure serving the Auburn community for over a decade and we hope to still do so at our new Lewiston restaurant.”

The new location is expected to open in November. Rumor is it could be in the former Dave’s American Buffet space in the Lewiston Mall, which shut down abruptly in February 2019 after a monthlong run. Owner Dave Paine had opened with a 275-seat buffet and several food stations.

A person answering the phone at Tin Tin on Monday declined comment.

