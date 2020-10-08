The former Krispy Kreme at 410 Center St. is getting a $350,000 makeover to make way for Chipotle, according to a new Auburn building permit.
A corporate spokesman said Wednesday that the chain won’t have a firm opening date for a few more months, so it could be late 2020 or early 2021.
He said they’ll be looking to hire between 25 and 35 people for the location.
This was originally published in "48 new apartments planned for Auburn"
