LIBERTY — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that killed a 57-year-old man in the town of Liberty.
Deputies received the report of a vehicle off the road Sunday morning. First responders found that a pickup truck had hit a tree.
Chris Spencer, of Liberty, was pronounced dead at the scene; he was the only occupant of the vehicle, deputies said.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
River Valley
Fire heavily damages Rumford home
-
Crime
Man killed at Winthrop mobile home park was shot to death
-
Business
Maine gets $2 million to help advance offshore wind power
-
Nation / World
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19
-
Maine
Maine reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths